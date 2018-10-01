BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds took part in the fifth annual Walk Like M.A.D.D. 5K-10K Saturday, put on by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The event aim to raise awareness for victims of DUI accidents, like beloved teacher Gabby Soto and her unborn baby Alba.

Soto was killed last summer by John Hernandez who was found to be under the influence of marijuana when he swerved into the opposing lane of traffic on Santa Fe Way in Shafter and hit Soto head on. She was seven months pregnant and left behind her now three-year-old daughter Ireli.

"It wasn't just about Gabby, it's about all the families that are out here that have been impacted by this," Soto's sister Blanca Soto said. "And it just doesn't matter if it was alcohol or drugs or whatever it was, it's just senseless."

According to M.A.D.D., every two minutes a life is interrupted because of an impaired driver. Last year more than 4,000 people were arrested for driving under the influence, more than 11 per day.

"This is a hundred percent preventable," M.A.D.D. Advocate specialist Carla Pearson said. "It's just, it's choices and the choices that people make by getting behind the wheel and taking a life or injuring a person that for the rest of their life, it doesn't have to happen."

This year's run raised more than $65,000. Since 2014, the event has raised more then $300,000. All of the money goes to helping victims and their families in Kern County.