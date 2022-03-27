BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was perfect, the course was ideal and spirts were high this morning as thousands of runners hit the street for the Bakersfield Marathon.

The Bakersfield Marathon brought thousands of runners and hundreds of volunteers to the Kern County Museum early in morning.

With a short pep talk the first group running the full marathon was off. Then the second running the half marathon and the rest of the groups running the 10 kilometer and 6 kilometer races.

“It’s going great,” Cornelio Gutierrez-Lozano a board member with Bakersfield Marathon said. “We usually do it in November but we pitched it up to March and the turn out and excitement of us doing it live has been a great turn out. We have over 1,800 runners maybe 2,000.”

Within an hour runners began to finish the shorter races, get their medals, and take a break. In less than three hours the first marathon runners finished and some were exhausted.

“Full body cramps,” Greg Saiki the second place marathon runner said. “I wanna drink some more water and eat some food.”



“Pretty good, I feel tired but I’m fine,” Pedro Segura a half marathon runner said. “I just ran one two weeks ago too, so I’m okay.”

Segura who’s ran more than 40 marathons says he loves running and the community that’s a part of it.

“I feel free that’s what it is. It’s like a therapy,” Segura said. “You feel free, you see a lot of people going around. You feel pretty good about yourself.”

This is the first time the Bakersfield Marathon has been able to race in person since the pandemic.

More than 1,000 people racers of all ages have been able to run in the races.