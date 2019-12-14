Thousands of wreaths arrive at Bakersfield National Cemetery ahead of Saturday wreath laying ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of the Patriot Guard Riders escorted more than 4,000 wreaths to the Bakersfield National Ceremony ahead of Saturday’s wreath laying ceremony.

Kern County firefighters waited along the roadside to honor the escort as they made their way from Bakersfield to the cemetery east of Arvin.

Once there volunteers and members of the Patriot Guard helped unload the 4,000 wreaths. Those wreaths will be placed at gravesites of military servicemen and women served the country with honor.

“This year was amazing. Just before Thanksgiving, the Monday before we were about 41% covered,” Wreaths Across America local coordinator Brent Restivo said.

“We still had 3,000 wreaths left that needed to be sponsored and in that eight days, we got over that goal which was really amazing.”

The wreath laying ceremony takes place Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, just west of Highway 58 and the intersection of State Route 223 aka Bear Mountain Boulevard.