BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event.

The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse.

“We just don’t want these medications getting into the wrong hands,” she said.

“We know especially with the abuse potential of some of these medications, we know whether it’s thrown in the trash or it’s left in the medication cabinet, that’s just a way for it to fall into the wrong hands and get abused.”

Volunteers also accepted hard-to-dispose of items like eyeglasses, hearing aids, cellphones, and even walkers.