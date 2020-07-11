Thousands of meals provided by local businesses to health care workers this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nearly 3,000 meals in just three days, that’s what local State Farm agents delivered to Bakersfield hospitals this week.

The agency worked with locally-owned restaurants and delivered food from Cafe Smitten and Champs Barbecue to Mercy Hospital Downtown.

Isaias Ruiz said it was important because restaurants have struggled during the pandemic.

“it’s a win win for everybody and we just wanted to give back to the community anyway we could.”

Over two dozen locally owned restaurants helped to make this possible.

The agency said they were able to provide nearly 3,000 meals.