BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys For Tots next year.”

Bakersfield Toys for Tots has been led by Darlene Doughty for nine years. The warehouse is being remodeled into a children’s church so Toys For Tots has to move. The organization will lose everything if someone doesn’t give them some help.

“These toys we can’t have them out in the weather,” Doughty said. “We need to protect them and our supplies that we have. It’s just devastating the thought of not having somewhere to go.”

Doughty and a few other people work 12 to 15 hours a day to prepare for the toy drives. They are all unpaid volunteers who’ve given their all to support thousands of children throughout the community. That number of children getting gifts is bursting past 50,000 this year.

“It started off at 17,000 and now we’re up to 64,000 thousand,” Doughty said. “We need to go and get a warehouse as soon as possible. If not several storage places. I’m willing to break up my toys and put them in different locations across Kern County if I need to.”

Doughty has brought holiday joy to children for almost a decade. It’s not just during the holiday season either. Toys for Tots operates throughout the year.

“We are growing every year. The need, the impact on the community, on the kids and families in need. It’s just enormous,” Doughty said. “Now we’re hoping the community will come back now and support Toys for Tots and give us a location to go to.”

Toys for Tots has until the end of January to find a new home whether it’s temporary or permanent. If they don’t, there may not be a Christmas for tens of thousands of children in Kern next year.