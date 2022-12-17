BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery laid more than 5,000 holiday wreaths Saturday to remember and honor our veterans.

Wreaths Across America events take place across the country every year. Dozens of volunteers worked non-stop to place those wreaths on headstones.

Organizers say the holidays can be hard for families that have lost loved ones but to remember that they’re not alone and anyone can visit the graves out at the cemetery.

Organizers also encourage the youth to come out and pay their respects to Kern’s soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.