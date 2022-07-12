BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of Kern County residents are eligible to save money on their electric bill by enrolling in PG&E’s Family Electric Rate Assistant Program, the utility says.

An estimated 12,314 households of three or more people in Kern are eligible based on income, according to a PG&E release.

“PG&E continues to partner with agencies in our hometowns to reach eligible customers as the FERA program remains underutilized,” Aaron August, vice president of business development and customer engagement, said in a release.

Click here for more information.