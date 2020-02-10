Thousands expected to descend on Tulare Tuesday for World Ag Expo

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The 53rd annual World Ag Expo kicks off this week in Tulare with people and companies from all over coming together to get a look at the future of agriculture.

Entering its 53rd year, the World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor ag trade show in the world. Organizers expect more than 1,500 exhibitors to display cutting-edge agricultural technology. Last year, the show saw 102,800 attendees from more than 40 states and 60 countries.

From nutrient and irrigation technology to tractors and farm equipment, the expo is a chance for people to present new and innovative products.

This year’s expo will feature the first-ever “The Hemp Innovation Challenge.” A competition designed to accelerate the future of the hemp industry by supporting entrepreneurs, researchers and students who are launching the most disruptive hemp innovations in the world.

Doors open Tuesday at 9 a.m. and the event will run through Thursday.