Thousands attend ‘Love Your Neighbor’ event in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local church brought free fun to thousands of parents and children in Northwest Bakersfield.

It was an event by the community for the community.

Thousands of people were counted making rounds with their families through the celebratory fun hosted at the RiverLakes Community Church.

“Love Your Neighbor” is out this year at the RiverLakes Community Church to reach out to the community around us,” Pastor Angelo Frazier said. “We offer different things for the community. We have our Bakersfield pregnancy booth, we have boxes of love and face painting.”

The event had Bakersfield Police Department along with other groups from across Bakersfield to meet with children and parents. Along with the organizations, were the food stands, all of which were free and crowded by hungry people.

“I’m here with my community group and we’re serving hot dogs,” Lisa Swanson a parent said. “We’re having a blast, you know it’s just getting started here so we still have a lot of fun to be had. We have tractor rides and we’re having blast out here.”

The games, face painting and pumpkin carving all gave kids something fun to do.

Gina Farnsworth a staff member with the church and grandparent says her favorite part was meeting all the new and thankful people.

“Just talking with people I don’t know and people being so thankful for the free haircuts and what’s going on,” Farnsworth said.

Pastor Frazier says more community events are in the works and to keep your eye out for that information.