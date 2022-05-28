BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Thousand Flags event at the Park at River Walk returned for this Memorial Day.

The display of the flags is meant to honor, remember and appreciate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country while also honoring active military and first responders.

The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary has organized the event for the past eight years.

“It gives us a warm, wonderful feeling to have the community be here, wander through the flags,” Denise Haynes of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary said. “Be reverent, be respectful, and be remembering those we’ve lost — and being thankful for those we still have that are serving for us.”

The flags will be on display at the Park at River Walk on Stockdale Highway until Monday at 3 p.m.