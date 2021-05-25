Thousand Flags event returns this Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big show of patriotism will return to Bakersfield this Memorial Day weekend.

The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club is bringing back its Thousand Flags event to the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy., after being absent last year due to COVID-19. The club says the flags will be waving proudly from Saturday at noon through 4 p.m. on Monday.

No ceremony will be held for the holiday, but residents are invited to stop by the Rotary booth and sponsor a flag in memory or honor of one of your heroes. Flag sponsorships are $50.