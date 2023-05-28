BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Bakersfield’s most patriotic displays returned to the Park at River Walk for Memorial Day weekend.

The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary brought back the 9th Annual Thousand Flags event. This is an event by the community for the community.

“Our hearts are full because we know the impact it has on the community,” Denise Haynes, Event Director for Thousand Flags said. “You can’t help but to get goosebumps when walking through them especially when the wind is blowing. This year we’re blessed because we have water in the lake. It’s just an inspiring memorial view.”

Flags will be displayed through Monday, May 29 at 4 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to attend and pay tribute.