BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Fire Department would like to introduce the public, and all potential arsonists, to the newest firefighter in town: Duke.

Duke is a copper-red American lab, and still a trainee, but, for a one-year-old, he’s showing promise as an arson sleuth. His handler, Bakersfield Fire Captain John Wegis, admits there’s still a lot of puppy in him, however.

“He’s still going through the chewing phase and the typical puppy stuff,” Wegis said. “If another dog or cat goes by, he’ll be gone … They say three years is when they really hit their stride, but every week he’s making huge gains.”

Duke’s sole duty is to find the accelerant that started the fire. Gasoline, diesel fuel, lighter fluid, kerosene, turpentine, butane, other solvents – any ignitable liquid. Once Duke pinpoints the location of the accelerant he’ll freeze in that spot until he’s released. Arson investigators take a sample, send it to a lab in Georgia for analysis and wait for the findings, which may be used in an arson prosecution.

Wegis put Duke through the paces for KGET’s benefit inside the fire department’s training tower just off Olive Drive. Motivated by snacks and a sense of duty – well, mostly snacks – Duke went straight to the spots, one after the other, where Wegis had earlier placed a drop or two of gasoline. Duke – the department’s first canine in 20 years – found them all. He’s been flawless in the field as well.

“I’ve taken him to approximately … 40 to 45 fires so far,” Wegis said. “Of those 45, around 20 of those were started with an accelerant and he located all of those.”

Fire canines and police canines obviously have very different jobs, but Wegis said he has benefitted from watching Duke’s police counterparts in action.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with BPD and their canines,” he said. “They’ve helped me out a lot, ‘cause they have a lot more experience in this than I do. And it’s just different.”

There will be plenty of work for Duke in the years ahead. Last year the BFD conducted 631 fire investigations. Of those, 427 were arson and of those, 303 – almost half – were caused by transients.

“I’ve got an insurance fraud case going right now,” Wegis said. “I’ve also got a couple of fires I had last week that were caused by smoking material. A lot of the fires we get are transients that go and light things on fire. That’s the majority of our arrests, are transients.”

Many of whom are repeat offenders. They start fires, get arrested, go to jail, get released, start more fires.

The BFD took delivery on its new canine colleague on May 1. Duke didn’t come cheap – $10,000, all of it donated. Bryce and Krysta Horton wrote the check. Premier Equipment Rentals and Walmart paid for Duke’s supplies and equipment.

After he puts in his shift, Duke the Fire Dog goes home – to the Wegis home, where he’s become part of the family.

“Just last month he went on vacation with us,” Wegis said. “I’ve got four kids, (ages) 14, 11, 6 and 4, and they love him. As soon as I get home, they’re more excited to see him and than me.”

Duke isn’t always approachably lovable. When an arson suspect is taken into custody, he’s often placed in the backseat of Wegis’ truck, separated from Duke by a slab of plexiglass. In those instances the guest might just get a scowl and a growl – hard as that may be to believe looking at his puppy face now.