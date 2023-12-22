BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone deserves a holiday meal this Christmas, including the unhoused — that is why the Mission at Kern County served a hot meal to more than 500 homeless guests and other families on Friday.

It’s all about making sure this holiday was memorable for all, according to Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos.

“Folks may not have somewhere to call home, but you know what? This is their home,” said Baldovinos.

Carlos Desilagua is one of the homeless who attended and said the mission is all many have to help this holiday.

“There’s nowhere for us to go, so the mission is the only place that’s really left if you really think about it,” said Desilagua. “It brings a lot of cheer to all of us that need help, food, things happen, and this place is a blessing to everyone.”

Desilagua shared that the mission ensuring everyone has a meal this holiday speaks volumes.

“It just shows you that there is hope in the world for help you know, if you learn how to help someone, you can help anybody and what they’re doing, they’re pretty much just helping us,” said Desilagua.

The day was filled with not only food, but also music, gifts and a special guest.

“Ho. Ho. Ho. This is fantastic,” said Santa Claus himself, who came to surprise guests. “What a fantastic day at the mission.”

But Baldovinos said the hope was to give those who need it a family during the holidays.

“Everybody wants to be a part of a family, I don’t care who you are, and a holiday like this it’s so important to be around family,” said Baldovinos. “If they don’t have family, we wanted to make them feel like family. That’s what this is all about — sharing love, God’s love, and with that comes compassion too, and I want them to experience that sense of family.”

To find more Christmas events around town, click here.