BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The clothing store H. Walker’s in Bakersfield has been thriving for nearly three decades, until the trend of smashed glass came to their downtown doorstep.

H. Walker’s Clothing has been in business for 52 years. The building is located on K Street in the heart of downtown Bakersfield.

The business has had a recent slew of vandalism incidents that end up being very costly for the owners.

“In two years, $25,000, and that’s just for windows,” says Tracy Walker Kiser, owner of H. Walker’s clothing store.

At least 25 broken windows in less than three years adds up, according to Kiser. The cost to replace each window is $1,000. The latest break-ins happened both within one week starting the day after Christmas.

“Five windows broken, two broke into the business, and robbed the place in five days,” said Kiser.

Video surveillance shows one of the suspects smashing the window with a water sewer cover and making off with $10,000 in stolen leather jackets.

“They went to a very specific area and picked a window to break in,” said Kiser. “They were in and out in a minute and 15 seconds.”

Kiser posted pictures of the smashed windows not covered by insurance and shared her frustration on social media about the break-ins and with the city’s failure to act.

“We had to wait hours for a glass company to come. So, we had to do a temporary board-up,” said Kiser. “A temporary board-up is 1,000 dollars.”

Kiser refuses to take part in the trend of plywood, bars and gates popping up at businesses across Kern County.

“Almost every street in this city now has a building, a business or a house that has bars on it,” said Kiser. “We do not want our city to be boarded up and have it all bars.”

Kiser says she can’t sleep between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. because the cameras and alarms keep going off. She’s even had to move to an appointment-only business model.

“There is a lot of homeless crime, but homeless get a bad wrap. This is organized crime,” says Kiser. “These are entitled people that are breaking into these businesses.”

Every measure possible has been taken to protect her business, according to Kiser. Now, a lawsuit could be on the horizon.

“If the city isn’t doing any action, then they should be held liable,” said Kiser. “I love our city. I just don’t like our city today, and I feel like we can still fix this problem.”

H. Walker’s Clothing reported their 26th and 27th break-ins on Jan. 4.