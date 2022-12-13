BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Devon Watkins could not be more honored to be a part of the promotional video called “This is Kern County,” which has drawn thousands of viewers showcasing the community, local businesses and more.

Watkins, a 31-year-old artist and writer, wrote and performed in “This is Kern County” released this month and felt he could use his gift to depict the place he loves and shares that he hopes his words describe what this place means for those who live here.

“I just hope that they have a sense of pride in knowing that the place that they have is magical and full of culture,” Watkins said.

The goal of the video is to showcase community, industry and geography. With Watkins being from Kern County himself, he shares that he understands it may not represent how everyone sees the county but that there is a part of Kern in the video for everyone to relate to.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s inaccurate it’s a three-to-four-minute video, we have a lot more to cover, and cramming that into that amount of time, it would be hard to cover every single thing, but I think that we embodied the key elements of being in Kern County definitely,” Watkins said.

As the video’s voice, he shares that his most significant task was making sure those who watch feel connected.

“It wasn’t a difficult task because I’m already experiencing it every day. It was just finding the right way to say it, which is always the task because how I see it in my mind getting it out to you, you might receive it differently,” said Watkins.

However, the words are easy when you love where you’re from.

“I love this place, I’ve traveled and come back, and I’m sure other people have the same story about going and being reeled back into the city, not always because they have to but because they want to,” Watkins said.

Ideally, finding his way to describe precisely why “This is Kern County.”