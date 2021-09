BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the death of a 45-year-old deputy last week has devastated the department.

“This hits us really deeply,” Youngblood said of the death of Gabriel Gonzales in a short video posted Monday to social media.

Gonzales was an 11-year veteran of the department who spent most of that time assigned to the Frazier Park substation. A cause of death has not been released.

Youngblood said more information will be provided in the next few days.