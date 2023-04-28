BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you have frequent sneezing, watery or itchy eyes, a runny nose, or congestion there’s a good chance you have allergies.

Now with temperatures rising as we transition from a wet winter into spring, your allergy symptoms could get more severe, according to Downey Kaiser Permanente Chief of Allergy and Immunology Dr. Jay Patel.

“I expect this allergy season to be worse than previous allergy seasons because we had more wet weather than normal and now, we’re going into the heat which tends to be worse for pollen allergies specifically,” Patel said.

However, sometimes the hardest part is identifying if it is allergies or a cold.

“This is an increasing problem especially now with the pandemic and post-pandemic environment that we’re in where a lot of these symptoms overlap,” Patel said.

According to Patel with allergies, you won’t have a fever as with a cold.

Patel said some of the biggest allergy triggers are pollen, dust mites, insect stings and mold, but some allergies can be flared up even by the changes in weather.

“Some people can get their allergies triggered by other things like changes in weather […] Just a fluctuation in weather temperatures can trigger people with allergies,” Patel said.

This is why Patel suggests the best way to manage your allergies this season is by changing clothing after being outdoors, changing your air filters and keeping your windows shut to minimize indoor pollen.

