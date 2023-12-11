BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third victim in a crash that occurred before the Bakersfield Christmas Parade began on Thursday has been identified by attorneys.

Arnold Rios, 77, is a recon Marine vet, Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient, retired LAPD detective and Kern County Public Defender’s Office investigator, and former volunteer for the United Farm Workers, attorneys at Chain Cohn Clark said.

On Dec. 9, attorneys say Rios and his wife Candace were getting ready to enjoy the Bakersfield

Christmas Parade on Thursday when 72-year-old Alan Lewis Booth allegedly crashed his truck into a crowd of paradegoers while driving under the influence, the Bakersfield Police Department said. Rios suffered bilateral leg fractures and a skull fracture with a brain bleed as a result of the crash, according to attorneys, and remains in the critical care unit at a local hospital.

“The impact of impaired driving on people in Kern County is real, and we’re seeing it too often in our community,” said Matt Clark, managing partner and attorney at Chain Cohn Clark, in a news release. “Arnold Rios and his family will never be the same due to the alleged conduct of Mr. Booth and his selfish act of driving while under the influence.”

Dominic Ledesma, 21, and his father Rocky Legault, 42, were also victims of the crash, according to family members.

The start of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade was delayed by about 45 minutes as a result of the crash, and was rerouted. The parade began just before 7 p.m.

Booth was not listed in custody as of Monday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office inmate search.