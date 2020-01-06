Third suspect arrested in Wasco attempted homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A third suspect was arrested in an attempted homicide in December.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday, it arrested 21-year-old McFarland resident Samuel Oliva in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting of a man in the 700 block of Griffith Ave. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.

The department arrested two others in connection with the case: Juan Casillas, 27, and 35-year-old Maria Ramirez.

KCSO responded to the shooting at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 14. When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries.