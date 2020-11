BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third installment in Bakersfield College’s 36th Annual Shakespeare Festival, “The Tempest,” will run on Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The Tempest” description according to BC:

“An island. A sorcerer. A shipwreck. What else could you want? Maybe some spirits. And a couple of clowns. Throw in some romance. And how about a bear?! The Tempest has it all!”

Donations for a “ticket” will give viewers access to the movie for 24 hours. Click here to purchase a ticket.