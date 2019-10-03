Third case of vaping-related hospitalization confirmed in Kern

FILE – In this April 11, 2018 file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. A new study released Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, found another jump in how many U.S. teens vape nicotine-tinged electronic cigarettes. About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before .(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The third case of vaping-related hospitalization has been confirmed in Kern County, Public Health officials said Thursday.

Since June, there have been 104 cases of “vaping-associated pulmonary injury” requiring hospitalization statewide and two deaths, officials said.

Symptoms of vaping-associated pulmonary injury include chest pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, coughing and, in some cases, seizures, nosebleeds and “the sensation of your heart beating through your chest,” according to officials.

“The recent reports of respiratory illnesses caused by vaping are alarming,” said Matt Constantine, director of the county’s Public Health Services. “We urge everyone to refrain from vaping.”