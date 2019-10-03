Third case of vaping-related hospitalization confirmed in Kern

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The third case of vaping-related hospitalization has been confirmed in Kern County, Public Health officials said Thursday.
Since June, there have been 104 cases of “vaping-associated pulmonary injury” requiring hospitalization statewide and two deaths, officials said.
Symptoms of vaping-associated pulmonary injury include chest pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, coughing and, in some cases, seizures, nosebleeds and “the sensation of your heart beating through your chest,” according to officials.
“The recent reports of respiratory illnesses caused by vaping are alarming,” said Matt Constantine, director of the county’s Public Health Services. “We urge everyone to refrain from vaping.”