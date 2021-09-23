Third annual ‘Larry Koman BBQ’ to be held at Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third annual “Larry Koman BBQ” will be held Saturday at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Koman and volunteers will deliver a barbecued chicken dinner from Salty’s BBQ at 11 a.m. to about 150 residents of the center, according to a news release.

“Now more than ever the men, women and children need a break from their day-to-day struggles,” Koman said in the release.

Jim Darling Public Relations is donating a fresh mixed green salad, Smith’s Bakery is providing 150 chocolate chip cookies and Koman is preparing his homemade mac and cheese.