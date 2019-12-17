Third 3.5 magnitude quake jolts area near Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third earthquake measured at a magnitude of 3.5 or higher shook an area Monday night northeast of Ridgecrest.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake hit an area about eight and a half miles northeast of Ridgecrest at about 10:57 p.m.

The quake was measured at a depth of 6 kilometers data from the USGS website showed.

The USGS data shows the agency received one report of feeling the shaking as far as Lancaster.

Earlier in the day, a 3.6-magnitude quake struck in an area about nine miles east northeast of Ridgecrest at around 2:16 p.m.

An early morning quake just after 6 a.m. was measured as a 3.5-magnitude tremor about 11 miles east of Ridgecrest.

You can find the latest information on quakes from the U.S. Geological Survey at its website.