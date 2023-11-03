BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Saturday, Nov. 4 marks one year since a Bakersfield woman was hit and killed by two cars and her family still wants answers.

“She was somebody’s daughter, she was somebody’s mother, she was somebody’s wife, she doesn’t deserve to just be forgotten about,” said Wanda Fanucchi.

Wanda Fanucchi is the mother of 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, who was crossing the westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk on Nov. 4 last year and struck by two vehicles.

Megan Nicole Fanucchi was first struck by a silver sedan and then by a second vehicle, described as a black Chevy, both vehicles bolted and Fanucchi was pronounced dead at the scene.

A year later her daughter Londyn Degeare, now 14 years old, shares that the family is still in the dark as to who did it.

“I want to know who did it […] I want answers like I did a year ago,” Degeare said.

Degeare says she is suffering from the immense loss of growing up without her mother.

“When I get married, she won’t walk me down the aisle, she won’t be there, it’s just a hard spot to fill,” said Degeare.

To remember Megan her mother Wanda has a spot in her home where she has placed memorabilia of her daughter, but said she is not ready to go to the spot where she lost her life on Stockdale Highway.

“I can’t do it; I can’t go it’s just too painful and too hard,” said Fanucchi.

Fanucchi says Megan had her struggles, but she will always remember her for her kind heart and warm spirit.

“She was just a very caring person and would give you the shirt off of her back. I miss just hearing her tell me she loves me,” said Fanucchi.

The incident is still under investigation and Fanucchi says she won’t get closure until police find the people responsible.

“They know what they did, why can’t they just come forward and admit to the family and tell us their sorry, feel some remorse for what’s happened to her, she was a human being, just because she lived on the street, and she was on drugs that doesn’t mean she’s a horrible person and that she deserves to just be forgotten. It’s wrong,” said Fanucchi.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But she finds solace in knowing her daughter is in a better place.

“There’s no doubt in mind that she’s resting in heaven, I do believe that and that’s where I draw my peace from,” said Fanucchi.

The family will hold a vigil for Fanucchi at the location where her death took place on Stockdale Avenue and California Avenue near the CVS store on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and all are welcome.