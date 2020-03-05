There’s a 36-hour closure ahead for Interstate 5 in Burbank

The Interstate 5 in Burbank will be closed for 36 hours next month. Courtesy of Caltrans.

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Anyone who regularly drives the 5 Freeway through Burbank will want to set a calendar reminder for what will be one of the most significant freeway closures since the dreaded Carmageddon.

A 36-hour weekend closure of the road is schedule for April 25-27 as part of a project to demolish and replace the Burbank Boulevard bridge over the freeway, Caltrans announced Thursday.

Caltrans held a news conference in Burbank Thursday to give more details about the 5 Freeway closure.

It’s an effort that also will require a long-term” street closure set to begin late next week.

Here’s what to expect.

Burbank Boulevard between San Fernando Boulevard and Front Street will be closed in both directions to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians starting at 12:01 a.m. on March 14 and will reopen sometime in 2021.

The new bridge will be longer than the old one because the 5 Freeway is being widened to add carpool lanes in both directions. That also means more lanes on Burbank Boulevard, bicycle lanes in both directions and a wide sidewalk.

The 5 Freeway shutdown will likely be the largest freeway closure in the Los Angeles area since 10-mile sections of the 405 Freeway were closed during weekends in July 2011 and September 2012, dubbed “Carmageddon” 1 and 2.

Once the project is finished, the freeway will be straighter and wider from the 134 to 118 freeways. Drivers will have about 13 miles of carpool lanes.