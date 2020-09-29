The Wonderful Company announces $1 million challenge for environmental-friendly solutions for pomegranate husks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company announced Monday it is offering up to $1 million in funding and resources to those who come up with economic and environmentally-friendly solutions for the 50,000 tons of pomegranate husks generated by the company annually.

The nonprofit ReFED is serving as strategic advisor and managing partner for the Wonderful Innovation Challenge, the company said in a release.

“The Wonderful Innovation Challenge was born out of our mission to continually push the boundaries of sustainability by embracing bold, innovative ideas,” said Steve Swartz, the company’s vice president of strategy. “This competition will provide a select group of winners the resources they need to grow their business, make a positive impact, and help us fulfill our environmental mission.”

Registration is now open through Dec. 7. To register, click here.