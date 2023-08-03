BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is now accepting reservations for its new wedding venue, according to organizers.

Officials say The Willows venue at CALM offers a setting with blends of wildlife and natural beauty.

Venue officials offer three wedding packages.

The all-inclusive Wildflower package features, zoo access, on-site wedding coordination, a four-course dinner, a champagne toast, rental equipment, DJ services, lighting, event clean up and security.

Officials say the venue will incorporate Desert Willow trees, Western Red Bud, Elderberry, Morning Glory, Wild Lilac and more.

In a news release Elizabeth Graff, CALM’s Volunteer and Community Engagement Facilitator said:

The Willows at CALM is more than just a venue – it’s a place where couples can bring their dream wedding to life. What makes our venue uniquely special is the location. Guests can say hello to our animals in an after-hours setting while sipping on their drinks and enjoying the beautiful grounds of CALM. Elizabeth Graff

Organizers are scheduled to host an open house on Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening. RSVP at elgraff@kern.org.

For more information, click here.