BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield has always been known for its distinct sound in popular music, but these days it’s becoming known for another sound – the sound of laughter.

And there is something different about Bakersfield’s laughter, just like there was something different about that twangy music that came out of this town in the ‘60s.

Daniel Betts, owner of The Well – the first and only six-days-a-week comedy club in Bakersfield – says local audiences are distinct from crowds in other cities because we’re a little more patient.

“I think in L.A. you’ve got 17 million people,” Betts said. “They go out to comedy all the time. They expect you to get right to it. You better have your first laugh in 15 seconds. Where, here, we’ve never had a comedy club before. So people are showing up, they don’t know quite what to expect. It’s not as well of a trained audience and they let you get into a bit of storytelling. They’ll give you a bit of a leeway for the first minute or so to build toward where you’re going. You kinda don’t get that in some of the major cities.”

The Well, which Betts owns with wife Lindsey, is coming up on its first year of business as a full-time, comedy-only club.

“It’s all we do,” Betts said. “We’re not doing quinceaneras or funerals or whatever.”

Betts, a veteran who is also executive director of Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, is celebrating the comedy club’s anniversary Friday night with what they’re calling a Secret Show.

The comedy show will feature three professional comedians whose identities will be revealed when it’s their turn on stage. Aw, come on, Daniel – a hint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“You want to know about the Secret Show,” he said, “but it’s like the first rule of Fight Club. We don’t talk about it.”

He said he doesn’t even know. His booking team made the arrangements.

What kind of person attends a comedy show?

“I think people coming here, they’re just looking to check everything at the door,” he said. “Whatever’s going on, you know, your job stinks, maybe you’re struggling in your marriage, or you just rear-ended somebody, whatever it is. You walk through the door, and you just forget about all of it for an hour or two.”

The Well may be the first comedy club in town since the Rocket Shop Cafe on Union Avenue closed pre-Covid.

A year later, audiences are still cracking up.