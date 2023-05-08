BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a series of storms this winter left record snowpack in Kern’s mountains, experts warned about the potential for a few hot days this spring and summer to accelerate snowmelt, unleashing a torrent of water into and out of Isabella Lake, through the Kern River and into our communities.

Now, well into spring, forecasters are bracing for the worst.

“What we have seen thus far in the last month, for example, we’ve seen about 20% of that snowmelt start because we’ve started to heat up. So we still have a lot of snow left to melt.” meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford Jessica Chiara said.

17 News Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette noted cooler temperatures last week added to the concern.

“In the southern Sierra, where we’re watching carefully, our snowpack is up 364%. And that isn’t good news because we are expecting warmer temperatures,” Charette said.

Charette said the increase in snowpack in the southern Sierra leaves more snow waiting to melt off and less time for a gradual drip before the weather gets hot.

“As we take a look at the long-term forecast here, we could be running out of time in terms of getting that slow melt-off that we really need so we don’t see flooding around the Kern County area,” Charette said. “May 13 through the 17, we’re going to be above normal in the temperature department.”

Chiari said she expects snowpack in the higher elevations to start to melt in mid-to-late July, triggering heightened concerns over floods. However, she said there is a particular forecast that puts the National Weather Service on alert for high water levels in rivers and potential floods.

“If we’re looking in the Valley, consecutive days, meaning two or more of 90 degrees, that is kind of our number for us here at the Weather Service.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Charette said, historically, June is when Bakersfield really heats up, with June 2022 seeing 11 days at 100 degrees or above and 12 at 90 or higher.

As of Monday, Isabella Lake is at about 60% of its capacity.

Chiari emphasized river safety amid expected high flows.