‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Memorials honor fallen peace officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They wear badges, they fight crime, and they dedicate their careers to protecting you. This week marks National Police Week, honoring those who have lost their lives serving our communities. Every law enforcement agency in Kern banded together remember those we’ve lost. The Bakersfield Police Department hosted a memorial this morning at their headquarters on Truxtun Avenue. First responders say this week serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices police officers make each day.

“Every day when officers get dressed, and part of dressing is putting on a bulletproof vest and there’s a reason for that and there’s no clearer reminder than this week,” said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.

Across town, the Sheriff’s Office held its own ceremony to honor fallen deputies. Each of their names adorned a memorial wall and a plaque.

“Each name up here represents someone that we all worked with, cared about, and supported as they supported us,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Highway Patrol followed suit this morning at their headquarters in Southwest Bakersfield.

“We’re here to honor and recognize the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep Californians and their families safe,” said Bakersfield Highway Patrol Capt. Levi Miller.

The ceremonies culminated this afternoon, when all three agencies gathered at Kern’s peace officer memorial in front of the downtown courthouse for one final show of remembrance.

“It just really shows how united we are as a law enforcement family,” said Capt. Miller. “It’s very important also we’ve invited the families of those lost in the line of duty. It’s so important we recognize