The success, struggles and sounds of Semie Moseley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield sound evolved from a group of artists perfecting a West Coast version of country music.

Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Red Simpson, singer-songwriters delivering a raw, stripped down, vibrant tone to their songs, using the standard instruments: drums, piano, bass and the guitar.

Bakersfield was also home to a guitar maker...known in the industry as a Luthier, and seemingly on the brink of a music revolution during the 1960's and hitting a few bumps on the road along the way.

Check out Luthier's story as it begins with a block of wood and a dream.

This is only part of the story. Watch a special Kern County: In Depth, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. for more on the life of Semie Moseley.

The success, the struggles, the sounds of Semie Moseley.



