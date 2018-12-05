Local News

The success, struggles and sounds of Semie Moseley

Posted: Nov 26, 2018 06:56 AM PST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 09:08 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield sound evolved from a group of artists perfecting a West Coast version of country music.

Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Red Simpson, singer-songwriters delivering a raw, stripped down, vibrant tone to their songs, using the standard instruments: drums, piano, bass and the guitar.

Bakersfield was also home to a guitar maker...known in the industry as a Luthier, and seemingly on the brink of a music revolution during the 1960's and hitting a few bumps on the road along the way.

Check out Luthier's story as it begins with a block of wood and a dream.

This is only part of the story. Watch a special Kern County: In Depth, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. for more on the life of Semie Moseley. 

The success, the struggles, the sounds of Semie Moseley.


 

