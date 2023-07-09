BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Live music filled the Fox Theater Saturday evening as an old time genre of music brought Bakersfield’s musical legacy to life once again.

The Soda Crackers, a local fiddle-driven, Western Swing-inspired Bakersfield Sound band, took to the Fox Theater stage on Saturday at 7 p.m. to perform their show “Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound.” Guests included some of that heyday’s surviving characters, such as Norm Hamlet, Eugene Moles, Jimmy Phillips and Sonny Anglin.

The band also paid tribute to Tommy Hays, who was on the bill, but passed away in May at age 93.

“Tonight is such a good vibe, everybody is just in a good mood,” one band member told KGET. “They’re here for the music, they’re all like-minded, they want this to be a good event.”

Leader of the Soda Crackers, Zane Adamo, said these shows are as much about community as they are about music.

“It really makes us feel like we’re doing something meaningful,” Adamo told KGET in an earlier interview. “And it’s really the first time in my life I’ve really given back to something I love so much. And I really do love Bakersfield Sound and country and Western music. When we put on these shows and I see people meet – old friends, meet new friends – at these shows it really means a lot to me.”