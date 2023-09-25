BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – They were the picture of youthful vitality and promise: A country music band from one of the nation’s country music capitals, with just enough boy-band looks, charm and swagger to hold the girls’ attention. The Smokin’ Armadillos were the next big thing on the country music scene, and Rick Russell was the face and the voice of it.

Russell, barely 20 when the band formed in 1992, passed peacefully Friday night at age 53, according to his family. He had heart problems and was scheduled to see a cardiologist this week.

Bandmate Josh Graham, who attended North High with Russell, a mullet coiffed linebacker for the school football team, remembers when another member of the band told him Russell might be a good fit as lead vocalist.

“‘The football player?’” Graham remembers saying. “He’s like, ‘Oh, no no no no. This guy’s great.’”

And indeed, Rick Russell was a perfect fit.

“Oh, the girls loved Rick,” Graham said. “He definitely had a charisma. A charm. I always saw Rick as kind of an Elvis figure.”

The Armadillos, with Russell on lead vocals, Graham on guitar and vocals, Scott Meeks on guitar and vocals, Jason Theiste on fiddle and mandolin, Aaron Casida on bass and Darrin Kirkindoll on drums, sold 150,000 copies of a five-song EP called “Out of the Burrow” in 1995 and signed with Curb Records that same year. The band took a hiatus in 2005 and reconvened in 2017, releasing “The Other California” that September.

They had a final show last year at the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

What becomes of the Smokin’ Armadillos now?

“I don’t think there will be any more shows,” Graham said. “We agreed when we did this (concert) a few years ago at the Fox that … it would be the six or us or not at all.”

Fans will miss their music but Graham will miss his friend.

“He was really kind,” Graham said of Russell. “He would take time for anybody. He was patient, loving. He cared about people. He wanted to be kind of that tough, gruff exterior guy, but he was really just a beautiful, beautiful person.”

Rick Russell leaves behind three grown children. Services are pending.

“30 years of our lives together,” Graham said, “is hard to untangle now.”