BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock shook up the 94th Academy Awards last night.

Rock made a joke toward Smith’s wife, Jada, saying he was looking forward to seeing “G.I. Jane 2.” The joke was pointed toward Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

In 2018, Pinkett Smith opened up about her hair loss due to alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to fall out.

Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face before he returned to his seat and yelled profanities. After the awkward moment, Smith won best actor for his role in “King Richard” and apologized to his fellow nominees and the academy.

We asked: Who was in the wrong, Chris Rock, Will Smith or both?

With more than 1,600 votes, 53% said Will Smith was in the wrong, 15% said Chris Rock and 32% said both.

“Her medical condition shouldn’t be the fodder for jokes. Will Smith could have handled this without out violence. They were both wrong.” Cheryl Eddington, Facebook user

“The joke wasn’t that bad, I didn’t even understand it at first. Overreaction by Smith.” Chad Johnson, Facebook user