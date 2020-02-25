The Rusty Roots Show coming to CSUB on March 7

Travelling marketplace The Rusty Roots Show will come to Cal State Bakersfield on March 7.

The swap meet-style show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Don Heart East Lawn at CSUB, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy. Local collectors will get the chance to purchase new and antique items, as well as repurposed and recycled items.

“The incredible participation and support from our community members are what makes Rusty Roots so successful,” said Whitney Scarbrough, event founder and Tulare native. “Many of our vendors are local families, husband-and-wife duos or best friends, who are either carrying on a family tradition or just love having this side business as a creative outlet. This close-knit dynamic really drives the fun, positive energy of the event.”

General admission is $5, while ultimate collectors can get the VIP early bird admission from 8-9 a.m. for $10. Children 15 years old are younger able to get in for free. Parking at CSUB will also be free. Food trucks will be on site for food purchases.

For more information on Rusty Roots or to purchase tickets, visit rustyrootsshow.com.