‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ coming to Fox Theater in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming to the Fox Theater in October.

On Oct. 30, the 1975 film will be screened and live shadow cast The Velvet Darkness will be performing on stage at the theater, located at 2001 H St. The film is rated R and anyone under 17 will need a parent or guardian present to be admitted. 

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, by phone at 661-324-1369, or at the Fox Theater box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

