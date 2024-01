BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Rock Church announced they will be holding their monthly food giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the church, located at 1400 Norris Rd.

Free food and other resources will be provided to anyone in need, the church said. Masks may be worn, but are not required.

The Rock Church holds this event the third Saturday of every month.