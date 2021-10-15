The Rock Church offering free food, clothing and haircuts tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow a local church is hosting a free outreach event for the Kern County community.

The Rock Church is inviting attendees to a food, clothing, and haircut giveaway where they’ll be serving complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and bottled water. Free clothing and haircuts will also be provided.

Local businesses will be in attendance providing resources and information on additional services available to those in need.

The event is taking place Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of 1400 Norris Road. The Church says masks are suggested, but not required.

For more information, please contact Melanie Tubberville at 661-203-2879.