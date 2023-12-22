BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a longtime dream cut short by tragedy.

Firefighter Roel Jimenez of CalFire was driving home to Shafter after his last shift of the year in the gold rush town of Jamestown east of Stockton, when his car lost control.

“It was raining, and his left tire blew out, and he told me he tried to get control of the car and he just couldn’t get it,” said Dylani Montoya, wife of Roel Jimenez. “And he had seen the ditch coming, and he was like, ‘It’s over.'”

Roel Jimenez’s car rolled about five times into the ditch. Luckily, his crew mates were behind him and came to the rescue.

Then came a call no partner wants to get.

“It didn’t really hit me at first, and then eventually, they said, ‘It’s a really big possibility that he could be paralyzed,'” said Montoya. “And I was like, ‘Forever?’, and she said ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, so he can’t hold his babies anymore?”

Jimenez and Montoya have a three-week-old daughter and 17-month-old twins. The holiday season is looking very different for the family, but Jimenez won’t take this as the end of his journey with CalFire.

“His goal was to always be a CalFire Firefighter, and then he literally just achieved that goal this last year,” said Montoya. “So, that’s one of his biggest things that he’s devastated about, because he’s like, ‘There’s no way I can only be a firefighter with CalFire one year, like, there’s no way.'”

Jimenez has started getting back some sensation in his legs and feet, but the road to recovery could still be a long one.

Montoya says his firefighter community has stepped up in many ways through donating and visiting.

You can donate by following this link.

Montoya asks everyone to drive safely this holiday season and check their tires.