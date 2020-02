Pizza shop closes, but unclear if it's permanent or just temporary

The fate of a pizzeria in Northwest Bakersfield is up in the air.

The Pizza Press on Brimhall and Allen roads appears to be closed.

A sign on its doors said it was closed for maintenance, but its Yelp page says it’s permanently closed.

17 News tried contacting the restaurant and messaged them on their social media pages, but haven’t recieved a response.

The Pizza Press is a small chain of build-your-own pizzas. The Bakersfield location opened two years ago.