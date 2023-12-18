BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is just one week from today, and you still have options if you need or want to get a fresh Christmas tree.

Starting Monday, The Pines Christmas Tree Farm at the California Living Museum will have a deal they say you won’t want to miss.

The zoo says they have so many trees left, and residents can come and pick out one for just $20. The proceeds go directly to support CALM.

CALM officials told 17 News Teen Challenge volunteers are on hand to help bale and load trees.

Residents can stop by during regular zoo hours or grab one while enjoying the holiday lights.