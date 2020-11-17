The Outlets at Tejon holding holiday competition to support local charities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon is holding a competition in support of three local charities to kick off the holiday season.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, community members can create a shopping wish list and place their entry in the big red mailbox located near the Christmas tree at The Outlets. According to a new release, one wish will be granted each day with drawings starting on Dec. 1. Drawing winners will be given the chance to choose one of three featured charities to receive a $100 donation courtesy of Outlets at Tejon.

Casa of Kern County, The Wounded Heroes Fund and The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County will participate in a competition as they work to create the best holiday window display, according to The Outlets.

Windows will be unveiled on Nov. 14 and will stay up through Jan. 4, but the winner will be announced via social media on Dec. 19. The Outlets is encouraging the community to come out to the Outlets to view each window and cast their votes by liking or sharing photos of the window displays that the Outlets at Tejon will share on their social media pages. The photos will be posted on the Outlets’ Facebook, Instagram and on their Twitter account. The first-place window display will receive a $1,000 grand prize, and second and third place winners will each receive $500.



“We are excited to bring our community together and celebrate the holiday season by granting some special wishes and supporting local nonprofits,” says Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the outlets. “We look forward to a season filled with partnership, fun and holiday magic!”