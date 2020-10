ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon announced Thursday evening the expansion of one of its tenants, Cotton On. The Australian-based retailer will be moving from their current location to a larger, 6,400 square-foot suite that neighbors Rack Room Shoes.

The Outlets at Tejon said Cotton On will be expanding their offerings as part of its 83 percent increase in collective space at the Outlets. Cotton On is expected to begin operating out of their new space early next year.