BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Open Door Network, in partnership with Kern Family Health Care, has opened a new transitional housing recovery home in downtown Bakersfield.

The new Reimagined Hope House is located on 21st Street. The 11-bed facility offers services to connect clients with medical services, vital documents, employment assistance, mental health therapy, substance abuse groups and volunteer community projects to give clients a sense of purpose as they give back.

The goal of the facility is to identify permanent stable housing while addressing the client’s needs and well-being.

“This is going to help us get folks longer-lasting care when they are dealing with substance abuse,” Lauren Skidmore, CEO of The Open Door Network, told KGET. “We know that substance abuse is a big issue in our community right now. We see a lot of homeless individuals faced with that addiction and we want to serve them.”

The Reimagined Hope House took approximately six months to complete.