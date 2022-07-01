BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two centers providing services to the county’s most vulnerable populations are now under one name.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault announced Friday they are merging under the name The Open Door Network.

“This name change ushers in a new era of how we provide even more heart-centered services and serves as a call to action to not only provide shelter, and to guide people to reimagine their bright future,” The Open Door Network CEO Lauren Skidmore said in a release.

Officials said the center will continue to provide family supportive services, crisis shelters and job training for its clients.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center was founded 40 years ago and on average provides shelter to 100 children every night. Last year, the Homeless Center provided 170,000 meals for people.

The Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault aims to stop domestic violence and sexual assault in Kern County and provides services to survivors. On average, the center helps nearly 3,000 people every year.