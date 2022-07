BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with The Open Door Network, formally known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, to send kids back to school with all the supplies they need.

We are asking for basic school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils for boys, girls and teens.

From Aug. 1 through 12, you can drop off donations at our station located at 22nd and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield.