‘The Nutcracker’ returns for weekend performances at Mechanics Bank Arena

Local ballet students performed a production of holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” in Downtown Bakersfield and are set for more performances this weekend.

Mechanics Bank Arena is hosting the remaining three shows this weekend.

Dancers of all ages take the stage, but this production also features a live orchestra.

Here is a schedule for upcoming performances:

Saturday, Dec. 14: 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15: 1 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for kids 6 and under.

Tickets are available at AXS.com.