‘The Ninja Twins’ to perform on America’s Got Talent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” continues Tuesday night on KGET. And, two entertainers who grew up in Bakersfield will take the stage and take a shot at winning a million dollars!



Nick and James Aragon, 40, were born ready for the spotlight. Growing up in Bakersfield, the twins developed a love of dance at a young age

“We started the first year Thorner had its dance program. We got on waiting list and got in, and we just fell in love with dance. We were over the moon,” said Nick Aragon.



The brothers’ passion took them to Los Angeles at age 15 where they joined an elite dance troupe.



“We were doing Laker games, award shows. We were working professionally by age 17. We were on tour commuting from Bakersfield to Los Angeles,” said Nick.



Eight years ago the Ninja Twins appeared on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Then “America’s Got Talent” came calling.



“AGT had asked us for 8 years and wanted us as dancers. Now, we told them we would do singing and dance and they heard our audition tape and said okay. We’re going to do an original song we’ve been sitting on for 8 years. The Ninja Twins don’t like to do anything small so what better way to do than AGT?



So how did their audition go?



“One of the judges doesn’t like us as much as we wanted him to. But the other judges … you’ll have to wait and see.”



What’s not to like? These guys are talented, fun and have a whole lot of spunk!

